Az-Zúmar 39:9 امن هو قانت اناء الليل ساجدا وقايما يحذر الاخرة ويرجو رحمة ربه قل هل يستوي الذين يعلمون والذين لا يعلمون انما يتذكر اولو الالباب ٩
Página 459 · Juz 23
أَمَّنۡ
هُوَ
قَٰنِتٌ
ءَانَآءَ
ٱلَّيۡلِ
سَاجِدٗا
وَقَآئِمٗا
يَحۡذَرُ
ٱلۡأٓخِرَةَ
وَيَرۡجُواْ
رَحۡمَةَ
رَبِّهِۦۗ
قُلۡ
هَلۡ
يَسۡتَوِي
ٱلَّذِينَ
يَعۡلَمُونَ
وَٱلَّذِينَ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَۗ
إِنَّمَا
يَتَذَكَّرُ
أُوْلُواْ
ٱلۡأَلۡبَٰبِ
٩
¿Acaso se puede comparar a [ese incrédulo] con quien se prosterna e inclina [en oración] consagrándose en la noche, está consciente de la otra vida y anhela la misericordia de su Señor? Dile: “¿Acaso son iguales los que tienen conocimiento y los que no tienen conocimiento?” Solo reflexionan los dotados de entendimiento.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
The Obedient and the Sinner are not equal
Allah says, `is the one who is like this equal to one who associates others in worship with Allah and sets up rivals to Him' They are not equal before Allah, as He says:
لَيْسُواْ سَوَآءً مِّنْ أَهْلِ الْكِتَـبِ أُمَّةٌ قَآئِمَةٌ يَتْلُونَ ءَايَـتِ اللَّهِ ءَا…
The Obedient and the Sinner are not equal
Allah says, `is the one who is like this equal to one who associates others in worship with Allah and sets up…