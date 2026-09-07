Az-Zúmar 39:8 ۞ واذا مس الانسان ضر دعا ربه منيبا اليه ثم اذا خوله نعمة منه نسي ما كان يدعو اليه من قبل وجعل لله اندادا ليضل عن سبيله قل تمتع بكفرك قليلا انك من اصحاب النار ٨
Página 459 · Juz 23
۞ وَإِذَا
مَسَّ
ٱلۡإِنسَٰنَ
ضُرّٞ
دَعَا
رَبَّهُۥ
مُنِيبًا
إِلَيۡهِ
ثُمَّ
إِذَا
خَوَّلَهُۥ
نِعۡمَةٗ
مِّنۡهُ
نَسِيَ
مَا
كَانَ
يَدۡعُوٓاْ
إِلَيۡهِ
مِن
قَبۡلُ
وَجَعَلَ
لِلَّهِ
أَندَادٗا
لِّيُضِلَّ
عَن
سَبِيلِهِۦۚ
قُلۡ
تَمَتَّعۡ
بِكُفۡرِكَ
قَلِيلًا
إِنَّكَ
مِنۡ
أَصۡحَٰبِ
ٱلنَّارِ
٨
Cuando al ser humano le acontece una desgracia, invoca a su Señor y se vuelve a Él [pidiéndole que lo auxilie]; pero luego, cuando Él le concede una gracia, olvida que Lo había invocado antes e iguala a sus ídolos con Dios [dedicándoles actos de adoración y súplicas], descarriando a otros de Su sendero. Dile [a quien se comporte de esta manera]: “Disfruta por poco tiempo de tu incredulidad, pues serás de los moradores del Infierno”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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