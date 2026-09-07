Az-Zúmar 39:10 قل يا عباد الذين امنوا اتقوا ربكم للذين احسنوا في هاذه الدنيا حسنة وارض الله واسعة انما يوفى الصابرون اجرهم بغير حساب ١٠
Página 459 · Juz 23
قُلۡ
يَٰعِبَادِ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
ٱتَّقُواْ
رَبَّكُمۡۚ
لِلَّذِينَ
أَحۡسَنُواْ
فِي
هَٰذِهِ
ٱلدُّنۡيَا
حَسَنَةٞۗ
وَأَرۡضُ
ٱللَّهِ
وَٰسِعَةٌۗ
إِنَّمَا
يُوَفَّى
ٱلصَّٰبِرُونَ
أَجۡرَهُم
بِغَيۡرِ
حِسَابٖ
١٠
Diles: “¡Oh, siervos creyentes! Tengan temor de su Señor, y sepan que quienes obren bien en este mundo recibirán una bella recompensa, y que la Tierra de Dios es amplia[1]. La recompensa para quienes sean pacientes y perseverantes no tendrá límite”. 1
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The Command for Taqwa, Emigration and to worship Him alone with all Sincerity
Allah commands His believing servants to remain steadfast in their obedience and have Taqwa of Him.
قُلْ يعِبَادِ الَّذِينَ ءَامَنُواْ اتَّقُواْ رَبَّكُمْ لِلَّذِينَ أَحْسَنُواْ فِى هَـذِهِ الدُّنْيَا حَسَنَةٌ
(Say: "O My…
The Command for Taqwa, Emigration and to worship Him alone with all Sincerity
Allah commands His believing servants to remain steadfast in their obedi…