Az-Zúmar 39:16 لهم من فوقهم ظلل من النار ومن تحتهم ظلل ذالك يخوف الله به عباده يا عباد فاتقون ١٦
Página 460 · Juz 23
لَهُم
مِّن
فَوۡقِهِمۡ
ظُلَلٞ
مِّنَ
ٱلنَّارِ
وَمِن
تَحۡتِهِمۡ
ظُلَلٞۚ
ذَٰلِكَ
يُخَوِّفُ
ٱللَّهُ
بِهِۦ
عِبَادَهُۥۚ
يَٰعِبَادِ
فَٱتَّقُونِ
١٦
Serán cubiertos por encima y por debajo por nubes de fuego. Así atemoriza Dios a Sus siervos. ¡Oh, siervos Míos! Tengan temor de Mí [y crean].
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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