Az-Zúmar 39:11 قل اني امرت ان اعبد الله مخلصا له الدين ١١
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قُلۡ
إِنِّيٓ
أُمِرۡتُ
أَنۡ
أَعۡبُدَ
ٱللَّهَ
مُخۡلِصٗا
لَّهُ
ٱلدِّينَ
١١
Diles: “Me ha sido ordenado adorar solamente a Dios, y rendirle culto sincero,
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The Command for Taqwa, Emigration and to worship Him alone with all Sincerity
Allah commands His believing servants to remain steadfast in their obedience and have Taqwa of Him.
قُلْ يعِبَادِ الَّذِينَ ءَامَنُواْ اتَّقُواْ رَبَّكُمْ لِلَّذِينَ أَحْسَنُواْ فِى هَـذِهِ الدُّنْيَا حَسَنَةٌ
(Say: "O My…
The Command for Taqwa, Emigration and to worship Him alone with all Sincerity
Allah commands His believing servants to remain steadfast in their obedi…