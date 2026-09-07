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Az-Zúmar 39:11 قل اني امرت ان اعبد الله مخلصا له الدين ١١

Página 460 · Juz 23

قُلۡ
إِنِّيٓ
أُمِرۡتُ
أَنۡ
أَعۡبُدَ
ٱللَّهَ
مُخۡلِصٗا
لَّهُ
ٱلدِّينَ
١١
Diles: “Me ha sido ordenado adorar solamente a Dios, y rendirle culto sincero,
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Command for Taqwa, Emigration and to worship Him alone with all Sincerity

Allah commands His believing servants to remain steadfast in their obedience and have Taqwa of Him.

قُلْ يعِبَادِ الَّذِينَ ءَامَنُواْ اتَّقُواْ رَبَّكُمْ لِلَّذِينَ أَحْسَنُواْ فِى هَـذِهِ الدُّنْيَا حَسَنَةٌ

(Say: "O My

The Command for Taqwa, Emigration and to worship Him alone with all Sincerity

Allah commands His believing servants to remain steadfast in their obedi

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