Az-Zúmar 39:15 فاعبدوا ما شيتم من دونه قل ان الخاسرين الذين خسروا انفسهم واهليهم يوم القيامة الا ذالك هو الخسران المبين ١٥
Página 460 · Juz 23
فَٱعۡبُدُواْ
مَا
شِئۡتُم
مِّن
دُونِهِۦۗ
قُلۡ
إِنَّ
ٱلۡخَٰسِرِينَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
خَسِرُوٓاْ
أَنفُسَهُمۡ
وَأَهۡلِيهِمۡ
يَوۡمَ
ٱلۡقِيَٰمَةِۗ
أَلَا
ذَٰلِكَ
هُوَ
ٱلۡخُسۡرَانُ
ٱلۡمُبِينُ
١٥
Adoren lo que quieran en lugar de Él. Los desdichados serán los que se descarríen a sí mismos y a su gente el Día de la Resurrección [ingresando al Infierno]. ¿Acaso no es esta la mayor ruina?”
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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