Az-Zúmar 39:12 وامرت لان اكون اول المسلمين ١٢
Página 460 · Juz 23
وَأُمِرۡتُ
لِأَنۡ
أَكُونَ
أَوَّلَ
ٱلۡمُسۡلِمِينَ
١٢
y me ha sido ordenado que sea el primero en someterse a Él”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
The Command for Taqwa, Emigration and to worship Him alone with all Sincerity
Allah commands His believing servants to remain steadfast in their obedience and have Taqwa of Him.
قُلْ يعِبَادِ الَّذِينَ ءَامَنُواْ اتَّقُواْ رَبَّكُمْ لِلَّذِينَ أَحْسَنُواْ فِى هَـذِهِ الدُّنْيَا حَسَنَةٌ
(Say: "O My…
The Command for Taqwa, Emigration and to worship Him alone with all Sincerity
Allah commands His believing servants to remain steadfast in their obedi…