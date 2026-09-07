Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Seleccionar idioma

Az-Zúmar 39:12 وامرت لان اكون اول المسلمين ١٢

Página 460 · Juz 23

وَأُمِرۡتُ
لِأَنۡ
أَكُونَ
أَوَّلَ
ٱلۡمُسۡلِمِينَ
١٢
y me ha sido ordenado que sea el primero en someterse a Él”.
Continuar leyendo

Lee Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Command for Taqwa, Emigration and to worship Him alone with all Sincerity

Allah commands His believing servants to remain steadfast in their obedience and have Taqwa of Him.

قُلْ يعِبَادِ الَّذِينَ ءَامَنُواْ اتَّقُواْ رَبَّكُمْ لِلَّذِينَ أَحْسَنُواْ فِى هَـذِهِ الدُّنْيَا حَسَنَةٌ

(Say: "O My

The Command for Taqwa, Emigration and to worship Him alone with all Sincerity

Allah commands His believing servants to remain steadfast in their obedi

Más Tafsires
Notes placeholders