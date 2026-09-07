Az-Zúmar 39:13 قل اني اخاف ان عصيت ربي عذاب يوم عظيم ١٣
Página 460 · Juz 23
قُلۡ
إِنِّيٓ
أَخَافُ
إِنۡ
عَصَيۡتُ
رَبِّي
عَذَابَ
يَوۡمٍ
عَظِيمٖ
١٣
Diles: “Pero yo temo, si desobedezco [las órdenes de] mi Señor, el castigo en un día difícil [el Día del Juicio]”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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إِنِّى أَخَافُ إِنْ عَصَيْتُ رَبِّى…