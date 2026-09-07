Az-Zúmar 39:17 والذين اجتنبوا الطاغوت ان يعبدوها وانابوا الى الله لهم البشرى فبشر عباد ١٧
Página 460 · Juz 23
وَٱلَّذِينَ
ٱجۡتَنَبُواْ
ٱلطَّٰغُوتَ
أَن
يَعۡبُدُوهَا
وَأَنَابُوٓاْ
إِلَى
ٱللَّهِ
لَهُمُ
ٱلۡبُشۡرَىٰۚ
فَبَشِّرۡ
عِبَادِ
١٧
Quienes se aparten de los ídolos negándose a adorarlos y se vuelvan a Dios, serán los bienaventurados. Albricia [¡Oh, Mujámmad!] a Mis siervos
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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Good News for the Righteous `Abdur-Rahman bin Zayd bin Aslam said, narrating from his father
وَالَّذِينَ اجْتَنَبُواْ الطَّـغُوتَ أَن يَعْبُدُوهَا
(Those who avoid At-Taghut by not worshipping them) was revealed concerning Zayd bin `Amr bin Nufayl and Abu Dharr and Salman Al-Farisi, may Allah be pleas…
Good News for the Righteous `Abdur-Rahman bin Zayd bin Aslam said, narrating from his father
وَالَّذِينَ اجْتَنَبُواْ الطَّـغُوتَ أَن يَعْبُدُوهَا
(Thos…