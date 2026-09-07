Az-Zúmar 39:14 قل الله اعبد مخلصا له ديني ١٤
Página 460 · Juz 23
قُلِ
ٱللَّهَ
أَعۡبُدُ
مُخۡلِصٗا
لَّهُۥ
دِينِي
١٤
Diles: “Yo adoro solamente a Dios, y Le rindo culto sincero.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
Creating Fear of the Punishment of Allah
Allah `says, say O Muhammad, even though you are the Messenger of Allah ﷺ:'
إِنِّى أَخَافُ إِنْ عَصَيْتُ رَبِّى عَذَابَ يَوْمٍ عَظِيمٍ
(Verily, if I disobey my Lord, I am afraid of the torment of a great Day.) meaning the Day of Resurrection. This is a condition…
Creating Fear of the Punishment of Allah
Allah `says, say O Muhammad, even though you are the Messenger of Allah ﷺ:'
إِنِّى أَخَافُ إِنْ عَصَيْتُ رَبِّى…