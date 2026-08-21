ضَرَبَ
ٱللَّهُ
مَثَلٗا
رَّجُلٗا
فِيهِ
شُرَكَآءُ
مُتَشَٰكِسُونَ
وَرَجُلٗا
سَلَمٗا
لِّرَجُلٍ
هَلۡ
يَسۡتَوِيَانِ
مَثَلًاۚ
ٱلۡحَمۡدُ
لِلَّهِۚ
بَلۡ
أَكۡثَرُهُمۡ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
٢٩
Allah sets forth the parable of a slave owned by several quarrelsome masters, and a slave owned by only one master. Are they equal in condition?1 Praise be to Allah! In fact, most of them do not know.
Read Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
More Tafsirs
The Parable of Shirk
وَلَقَدْ ضَرَبْنَا لِلنَّاسِ فِى هَـذَا الْقُرْءَانِ مِن كُلِّ مَثَلٍ
(And indeed We have put forth for men, in this Qur'an every kind of parable) means, 'We have explained things to mankind in the Qur'an by setting forth examples and parables.'
لَعَلَّهُمْ يَتَذَكَّرُونَ
(in or…
The Parable of Shirk
وَلَقَدْ ضَرَبْنَا لِلنَّاسِ فِى هَـذَا الْقُرْءَانِ مِن كُلِّ مَثَلٍ
(And indeed We have put forth for men, in this Qur'an every…