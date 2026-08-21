Sign in
Sign in
Select Language

Az-Zumar 39:29 ضرب الله مثلا رجلا فيه شركاء متشاكسون ورجلا سلما لرجل هل يستويان مثلا الحمد لله بل اكثرهم لا يعلمون ٢٩

Page 461 · Juz 23

ضَرَبَ
ٱللَّهُ
مَثَلٗا
رَّجُلٗا
فِيهِ
شُرَكَآءُ
مُتَشَٰكِسُونَ
وَرَجُلٗا
سَلَمٗا
لِّرَجُلٍ
هَلۡ
يَسۡتَوِيَانِ
مَثَلًاۚ
ٱلۡحَمۡدُ
لِلَّهِۚ
بَلۡ
أَكۡثَرُهُمۡ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
٢٩
Allah sets forth the parable of a slave owned by several quarrelsome masters, and a slave owned by only one master. Are they equal in condition?1 Praise be to Allah! In fact, most of them do not know.
Continue Reading

Read Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Parable of Shirk

وَلَقَدْ ضَرَبْنَا لِلنَّاسِ فِى هَـذَا الْقُرْءَانِ مِن كُلِّ مَثَلٍ

(And indeed We have put forth for men, in this Qur'an every kind of parable) means, 'We have explained things to mankind in the Qur'an by setting forth examples and parables.'

لَعَلَّهُمْ يَتَذَكَّرُونَ

(in or

The Parable of Shirk

وَلَقَدْ ضَرَبْنَا لِلنَّاسِ فِى هَـذَا الْقُرْءَانِ مِن كُلِّ مَثَلٍ

(And indeed We have put forth for men, in this Qur'an every

More Tafsirs
Notes placeholders