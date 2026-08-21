قُرۡءَانًا
عَرَبِيًّا
غَيۡرَ
ذِي
عِوَجٖ
لَّعَلَّهُمۡ
يَتَّقُونَ
٢٨
˹It is˺ a Quran ˹revealed˺ in Arabic without any crookedness, so perhaps they will be conscious ˹of Allah˺.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The Parable of Shirk
وَلَقَدْ ضَرَبْنَا لِلنَّاسِ فِى هَـذَا الْقُرْءَانِ مِن كُلِّ مَثَلٍ
(And indeed We have put forth for men, in this Qur'an every kind of parable) means, 'We have explained things to mankind in the Qur'an by setting forth examples and parables.'
لَعَلَّهُمْ يَتَذَكَّرُونَ
(in or…
The Parable of Shirk
وَلَقَدْ ضَرَبْنَا لِلنَّاسِ فِى هَـذَا الْقُرْءَانِ مِن كُلِّ مَثَلٍ
(And indeed We have put forth for men, in this Qur'an every…