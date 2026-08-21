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Az-Zumar 39:28 قرانا عربيا غير ذي عوج لعلهم يتقون ٢٨

Page 461 · Juz 23

قُرۡءَانًا
عَرَبِيًّا
غَيۡرَ
ذِي
عِوَجٖ
لَّعَلَّهُمۡ
يَتَّقُونَ
٢٨
˹It is˺ a Quran ˹revealed˺ in Arabic without any crookedness, so perhaps they will be conscious ˹of Allah˺.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Parable of Shirk

وَلَقَدْ ضَرَبْنَا لِلنَّاسِ فِى هَـذَا الْقُرْءَانِ مِن كُلِّ مَثَلٍ

(And indeed We have put forth for men, in this Qur'an every kind of parable) means, 'We have explained things to mankind in the Qur'an by setting forth examples and parables.'

لَعَلَّهُمْ يَتَذَكَّرُونَ

(in or

The Parable of Shirk

وَلَقَدْ ضَرَبْنَا لِلنَّاسِ فِى هَـذَا الْقُرْءَانِ مِن كُلِّ مَثَلٍ

(And indeed We have put forth for men, in this Qur'an every

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