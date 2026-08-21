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Az-Zumar 39:25 كذب الذين من قبلهم فاتاهم العذاب من حيث لا يشعرون ٢٥

Page 461 · Juz 23

كَذَّبَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
مِن
قَبۡلِهِمۡ
فَأَتَىٰهُمُ
ٱلۡعَذَابُ
مِنۡ
حَيۡثُ
لَا
يَشۡعُرُونَ
٢٥
Those before them ˹also˺ rejected ˹the truth˺, then the torment came upon them from where they least expected.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Final Destination of the Disbelievers

أَفَمَن يَتَّقِى بِوَجْهِهِ سُوءَ الْعَذَابِ يَوْمَ الْقِيَـمَةِ

(Is he then, who will confront with his face the awful torment on the Day of Resurrection) he will be rebuked and he and the evildoers like him will be told:

ذُوقُواْ مَا كُنتُمْ تَكْسِبُونَ

(Tast

The Final Destination of the Disbelievers

أَفَمَن يَتَّقِى بِوَجْهِهِ سُوءَ الْعَذَابِ يَوْمَ الْقِيَـمَةِ

(Is he then, who will confront with his face

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