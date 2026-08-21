كَذَّبَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
مِن
قَبۡلِهِمۡ
فَأَتَىٰهُمُ
ٱلۡعَذَابُ
مِنۡ
حَيۡثُ
لَا
يَشۡعُرُونَ
٢٥
Those before them ˹also˺ rejected ˹the truth˺, then the torment came upon them from where they least expected.
Read Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
More Tafsirs
The Final Destination of the Disbelievers
أَفَمَن يَتَّقِى بِوَجْهِهِ سُوءَ الْعَذَابِ يَوْمَ الْقِيَـمَةِ
(Is he then, who will confront with his face the awful torment on the Day of Resurrection) he will be rebuked and he and the evildoers like him will be told:
ذُوقُواْ مَا كُنتُمْ تَكْسِبُونَ
(Tast…
The Final Destination of the Disbelievers
أَفَمَن يَتَّقِى بِوَجْهِهِ سُوءَ الْعَذَابِ يَوْمَ الْقِيَـمَةِ
(Is he then, who will confront with his face…