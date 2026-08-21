ٱللَّهُ
نَزَّلَ
أَحۡسَنَ
ٱلۡحَدِيثِ
كِتَٰبٗا
مُّتَشَٰبِهٗا
مَّثَانِيَ
تَقۡشَعِرُّ
مِنۡهُ
جُلُودُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
يَخۡشَوۡنَ
رَبَّهُمۡ
ثُمَّ
تَلِينُ
جُلُودُهُمۡ
وَقُلُوبُهُمۡ
إِلَىٰ
ذِكۡرِ
ٱللَّهِۚ
ذَٰلِكَ
هُدَى
ٱللَّهِ
يَهۡدِي
بِهِۦ
مَن
يَشَآءُۚ
وَمَن
يُضۡلِلِ
ٱللَّهُ
فَمَا
لَهُۥ
مِنۡ
هَادٍ
٢٣
˹It is˺ Allah ˹Who˺ has sent down the best message—a Book of perfect consistency and repeated lessons—which causes the skin ˹and hearts˺ of those who fear their Lord to tremble, then their skin and hearts soften at the mention of ˹the mercy of˺ Allah. That is the guidance of Allah, through which He guides whoever He wills. But whoever Allah leaves to stray will be left with no guide.
Read Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
More Tafsirs
The Description of the Qur'an
Here Allah praises His Book, the Noble Qur'an, which was revealed to His noble Messenger ﷺ. Allah says,
اللَّهُ نَزَّلَ أَحْسَنَ الْحَدِيثِ كِتَـباً مُّتَشَـبِهاً مَّثَانِيَ
(Allah has sent down the Best Statement, a Book, its parts resembling each other (and) oft-repeated…
The Description of the Qur'an
Here Allah praises His Book, the Noble Qur'an, which was revealed to His noble Messenger ﷺ. Allah says,
اللَّهُ نَزَّلَ أَ…