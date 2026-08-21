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Az-Zumar 39:23 الله نزل احسن الحديث كتابا متشابها مثاني تقشعر منه جلود الذين يخشون ربهم ثم تلين جلودهم وقلوبهم الى ذكر الله ذالك هدى الله يهدي به من يشاء ومن يضلل الله فما له من هاد ٢٣

Page 461 · Juz 23

ٱللَّهُ
نَزَّلَ
أَحۡسَنَ
ٱلۡحَدِيثِ
كِتَٰبٗا
مُّتَشَٰبِهٗا
مَّثَانِيَ
تَقۡشَعِرُّ
مِنۡهُ
جُلُودُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
يَخۡشَوۡنَ
رَبَّهُمۡ
ثُمَّ
تَلِينُ
جُلُودُهُمۡ
وَقُلُوبُهُمۡ
إِلَىٰ
ذِكۡرِ
ٱللَّهِۚ
ذَٰلِكَ
هُدَى
ٱللَّهِ
يَهۡدِي
بِهِۦ
مَن
يَشَآءُۚ
وَمَن
يُضۡلِلِ
ٱللَّهُ
فَمَا
لَهُۥ
مِنۡ
هَادٍ
٢٣
˹It is˺ Allah ˹Who˺ has sent down the best message—a Book of perfect consistency and repeated lessons—which causes the skin ˹and hearts˺ of those who fear their Lord to tremble, then their skin and hearts soften at the mention of ˹the mercy of˺ Allah. That is the guidance of Allah, through which He guides whoever He wills. But whoever Allah leaves to stray will be left with no guide.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Description of the Qur'an

Here Allah praises His Book, the Noble Qur'an, which was revealed to His noble Messenger ﷺ. Allah says,

اللَّهُ نَزَّلَ أَحْسَنَ الْحَدِيثِ كِتَـباً مُّتَشَـبِهاً مَّثَانِيَ

(Allah has sent down the Best Statement, a Book, its parts resembling each other (and) oft-repeated

The Description of the Qur'an

Here Allah praises His Book, the Noble Qur'an, which was revealed to His noble Messenger ﷺ. Allah says,

اللَّهُ نَزَّلَ أَ

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