أَفَمَن
يَتَّقِي
بِوَجۡهِهِۦ
سُوٓءَ
ٱلۡعَذَابِ
يَوۡمَ
ٱلۡقِيَٰمَةِۚ
وَقِيلَ
لِلظَّٰلِمِينَ
ذُوقُواْ
مَا
كُنتُمۡ
تَكۡسِبُونَ
٢٤
Are those who will only have their ˹bare˺ faces to shield themselves from the awful torment on Judgment Day ˹better than those in Paradise˺? It will ˹then˺ be said to the wrongdoers: “Reap what you sowed!”
Read Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
More Tafsirs
The Final Destination of the Disbelievers
أَفَمَن يَتَّقِى بِوَجْهِهِ سُوءَ الْعَذَابِ يَوْمَ الْقِيَـمَةِ
(Is he then, who will confront with his face the awful torment on the Day of Resurrection) he will be rebuked and he and the evildoers like him will be told:
ذُوقُواْ مَا كُنتُمْ تَكْسِبُونَ
(Tast…
The Final Destination of the Disbelievers
أَفَمَن يَتَّقِى بِوَجْهِهِ سُوءَ الْعَذَابِ يَوْمَ الْقِيَـمَةِ
(Is he then, who will confront with his face…