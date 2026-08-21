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Az-Zumar 39:24 افمن يتقي بوجهه سوء العذاب يوم القيامة وقيل للظالمين ذوقوا ما كنتم تكسبون ٢٤

Page 461 · Juz 23

أَفَمَن
يَتَّقِي
بِوَجۡهِهِۦ
سُوٓءَ
ٱلۡعَذَابِ
يَوۡمَ
ٱلۡقِيَٰمَةِۚ
وَقِيلَ
لِلظَّٰلِمِينَ
ذُوقُواْ
مَا
كُنتُمۡ
تَكۡسِبُونَ
٢٤
Are those who will only have their ˹bare˺ faces to shield themselves from the awful torment on Judgment Day ˹better than those in Paradise˺? It will ˹then˺ be said to the wrongdoers: “Reap what you sowed!”
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Final Destination of the Disbelievers

أَفَمَن يَتَّقِى بِوَجْهِهِ سُوءَ الْعَذَابِ يَوْمَ الْقِيَـمَةِ

(Is he then, who will confront with his face the awful torment on the Day of Resurrection) he will be rebuked and he and the evildoers like him will be told:

ذُوقُواْ مَا كُنتُمْ تَكْسِبُونَ

(Tast

The Final Destination of the Disbelievers

أَفَمَن يَتَّقِى بِوَجْهِهِ سُوءَ الْعَذَابِ يَوْمَ الْقِيَـمَةِ

(Is he then, who will confront with his face

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