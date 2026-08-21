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Az-Zumar 39:26 فاذاقهم الله الخزي في الحياة الدنيا ولعذاب الاخرة اكبر لو كانوا يعلمون ٢٦

Page 461 · Juz 23

فَأَذَاقَهُمُ
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلۡخِزۡيَ
فِي
ٱلۡحَيَوٰةِ
ٱلدُّنۡيَاۖ
وَلَعَذَابُ
ٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ
أَكۡبَرُۚ
لَوۡ
كَانُواْ
يَعۡلَمُونَ
٢٦
So Allah made them taste humiliation in this worldly life, but far worse is the punishment of the Hereafter, if only they knew.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Final Destination of the Disbelievers

أَفَمَن يَتَّقِى بِوَجْهِهِ سُوءَ الْعَذَابِ يَوْمَ الْقِيَـمَةِ

(Is he then, who will confront with his face the awful torment on the Day of Resurrection) he will be rebuked and he and the evildoers like him will be told:

ذُوقُواْ مَا كُنتُمْ تَكْسِبُونَ

(Tast

The Final Destination of the Disbelievers

أَفَمَن يَتَّقِى بِوَجْهِهِ سُوءَ الْعَذَابِ يَوْمَ الْقِيَـمَةِ

(Is he then, who will confront with his face

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