فَأَذَاقَهُمُ
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلۡخِزۡيَ
فِي
ٱلۡحَيَوٰةِ
ٱلدُّنۡيَاۖ
وَلَعَذَابُ
ٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ
أَكۡبَرُۚ
لَوۡ
كَانُواْ
يَعۡلَمُونَ
٢٦
So Allah made them taste humiliation in this worldly life, but far worse is the punishment of the Hereafter, if only they knew.
Read Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The Final Destination of the Disbelievers
أَفَمَن يَتَّقِى بِوَجْهِهِ سُوءَ الْعَذَابِ يَوْمَ الْقِيَـمَةِ
(Is he then, who will confront with his face the awful torment on the Day of Resurrection) he will be rebuked and he and the evildoers like him will be told:
ذُوقُواْ مَا كُنتُمْ تَكْسِبُونَ
(Tast…
The Final Destination of the Disbelievers
أَفَمَن يَتَّقِى بِوَجْهِهِ سُوءَ الْعَذَابِ يَوْمَ الْقِيَـمَةِ
(Is he then, who will confront with his face…