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Az-Zumar 39:22 افمن شرح الله صدره للاسلام فهو على نور من ربه فويل للقاسية قلوبهم من ذكر الله اولايك في ضلال مبين ٢٢

Page 461 · Juz 23

أَفَمَن
شَرَحَ
ٱللَّهُ
صَدۡرَهُۥ
لِلۡإِسۡلَٰمِ
فَهُوَ
عَلَىٰ
نُورٖ
مِّن
رَّبِّهِۦۚ
فَوَيۡلٞ
لِّلۡقَٰسِيَةِ
قُلُوبُهُم
مِّن
ذِكۡرِ
ٱللَّهِۚ
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
فِي
ضَلَٰلٖ
مُّبِينٍ
٢٢
Can ˹the misguided be like˺ those whose hearts Allah has opened to Islam, so they are enlightened by their Lord? So woe to those whose hearts are hardened at the remembrance of Allah! It is they who are clearly astray.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Parable of the Life of this World

Allah tells us that water originates in the sky. This is like the Ayah:

وَأَنزَلْنَا مِنَ السَّمَآءِ مَآءً طَهُوراً

(and We send down pure water from the sky) (25:48). So, Allah sends down water from the sky, and it settles in the earth, then He causes it to flow

The Parable of the Life of this World

Allah tells us that water originates in the sky. This is like the Ayah:

وَأَنزَلْنَا مِنَ السَّمَآءِ مَآءً طَهُور
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