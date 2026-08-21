أَفَمَن
شَرَحَ
ٱللَّهُ
صَدۡرَهُۥ
لِلۡإِسۡلَٰمِ
فَهُوَ
عَلَىٰ
نُورٖ
مِّن
رَّبِّهِۦۚ
فَوَيۡلٞ
لِّلۡقَٰسِيَةِ
قُلُوبُهُم
مِّن
ذِكۡرِ
ٱللَّهِۚ
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
فِي
ضَلَٰلٖ
مُّبِينٍ
٢٢
Can ˹the misguided be like˺ those whose hearts Allah has opened to Islam, so they are enlightened by their Lord? So woe to those whose hearts are hardened at the remembrance of Allah! It is they who are clearly astray.
Read Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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وَأَنزَلْنَا مِنَ السَّمَآءِ مَآءً طَهُوراً
(and We send down pure water from the sky) (25:48). So, Allah sends down water from the sky, and it settles in the earth, then He causes it to flow…
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Allah tells us that water originates in the sky. This is like the Ayah:
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