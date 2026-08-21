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Az-Zumar 39:27 ولقد ضربنا للناس في هاذا القران من كل مثل لعلهم يتذكرون ٢٧

Page 461 · Juz 23

وَلَقَدۡ
ضَرَبۡنَا
لِلنَّاسِ
فِي
هَٰذَا
ٱلۡقُرۡءَانِ
مِن
كُلِّ
مَثَلٖ
لَّعَلَّهُمۡ
يَتَذَكَّرُونَ
٢٧
We have certainly set forth every ˹kind of˺ lesson for people in this Quran, so perhaps they will be mindful.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Parable of Shirk

وَلَقَدْ ضَرَبْنَا لِلنَّاسِ فِى هَـذَا الْقُرْءَانِ مِن كُلِّ مَثَلٍ

(And indeed We have put forth for men, in this Qur'an every kind of parable) means, 'We have explained things to mankind in the Qur'an by setting forth examples and parables.'

لَعَلَّهُمْ يَتَذَكَّرُونَ

(in or

The Parable of Shirk

وَلَقَدْ ضَرَبْنَا لِلنَّاسِ فِى هَـذَا الْقُرْءَانِ مِن كُلِّ مَثَلٍ

(And indeed We have put forth for men, in this Qur'an every

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