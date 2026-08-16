Taha 20:99 كذالك نقص عليك من انباء ما قد سبق وقد اتيناك من لدنا ذكرا ٩٩
Trang 319 · Juz 16
كَذَٰلِكَ
نَقُصُّ
عَلَيۡكَ
مِنۡ
أَنۢبَآءِ
مَا
قَدۡ
سَبَقَۚ
وَقَدۡ
ءَاتَيۡنَٰكَ
مِن
لَّدُنَّا
ذِكۡرٗا
٩٩
Tương tự, TA (Allah) kể lại cho Ngươi (Muhammad) một vài thông tin về các sự việc xảy ra trước đây. Và quả thật, chính TA đã ban cho Ngươi từ nơi TA (Kinh Qur’an) làm Lời Nhắc Nhở.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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