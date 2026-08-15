Đăng nhập
Đăng nhập
Chọn ngôn ngữ

Taha 20:102 يوم ينفخ في الصور ونحشر المجرمين يوميذ زرقا ١٠٢

Trang 319 · Juz 16

يَوۡمَ
يُنفَخُ
فِي
ٱلصُّورِۚ
وَنَحۡشُرُ
ٱلۡمُجۡرِمِينَ
يَوۡمَئِذٖ
زُرۡقٗا
١٠٢
Ngày mà tiếng Còi sẽ được hụ lên; Ngày đó, TA sẽ triệu tập những kẻ tội lỗi và họ trở nên xanh mặt (vì sợ hãi).
Tiếp tục đọc

Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Blowing of the Sur and the Day of Resurrection

It has been confirmed in a Hadith that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ was asked about the Sur and he replied,

«قَرْنٌ يُنْفَخُ فِيه»

(It is a horn that will be blown into.) It has been related in a Hadith about the Sur, on the authority of Abu Hurayrah that

The Blowing of the Sur and the Day of Resurrection

It has been confirmed in a Hadith that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ was asked about the Sur and he repli

Thêm các bản Tafsir
Notes placeholders