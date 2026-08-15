Taha 20:102 يوم ينفخ في الصور ونحشر المجرمين يوميذ زرقا ١٠٢
Trang 319 · Juz 16
يَوۡمَ
يُنفَخُ
فِي
ٱلصُّورِۚ
وَنَحۡشُرُ
ٱلۡمُجۡرِمِينَ
يَوۡمَئِذٖ
زُرۡقٗا
١٠٢
Ngày mà tiếng Còi sẽ được hụ lên; Ngày đó, TA sẽ triệu tập những kẻ tội lỗi và họ trở nên xanh mặt (vì sợ hãi).
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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