Taha 20:101 خالدين فيه وساء لهم يوم القيامة حملا ١٠١
Page 319 · Juz 16
خَٰلِدِينَ
فِيهِۖ
وَسَآءَ
لَهُمۡ
يَوۡمَ
ٱلۡقِيَٰمَةِ
حِمۡلٗا
١٠١
suffering its consequences forever. What an evil burden they will carry on Judgment Day!
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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