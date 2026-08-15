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Taha 20:104 نحن اعلم بما يقولون اذ يقول امثلهم طريقة ان لبثتم الا يوما ١٠٤

Trang 319 · Juz 16

نَّحۡنُ
أَعۡلَمُ
بِمَا
يَقُولُونَ
إِذۡ
يَقُولُ
أَمۡثَلُهُمۡ
طَرِيقَةً
إِن
لَّبِثۡتُمۡ
إِلَّا
يَوۡمٗا
١٠٤
TA biết rõ những điều họ xầm xì bàn tán. Và một người có óc suy đoán tốt nhất trong bọn họ bảo: “Có thể các anh đã ở lại (nơi cõi Barzakh này) chỉ khoảng một ngày thôi.”
Tiếp tục đọc

Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Blowing of the Sur and the Day of Resurrection

It has been confirmed in a Hadith that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ was asked about the Sur and he replied,

«قَرْنٌ يُنْفَخُ فِيه»

(It is a horn that will be blown into.) It has been related in a Hadith about the Sur, on the authority of Abu Hurayrah that

The Blowing of the Sur and the Day of Resurrection

It has been confirmed in a Hadith that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ was asked about the Sur and he repli

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Notes placeholders