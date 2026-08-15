Taha 20:104 نحن اعلم بما يقولون اذ يقول امثلهم طريقة ان لبثتم الا يوما ١٠٤
Trang 319 · Juz 16
نَّحۡنُ
أَعۡلَمُ
بِمَا
يَقُولُونَ
إِذۡ
يَقُولُ
أَمۡثَلُهُمۡ
طَرِيقَةً
إِن
لَّبِثۡتُمۡ
إِلَّا
يَوۡمٗا
١٠٤
TA biết rõ những điều họ xầm xì bàn tán. Và một người có óc suy đoán tốt nhất trong bọn họ bảo: “Có thể các anh đã ở lại (nơi cõi Barzakh này) chỉ khoảng một ngày thôi.”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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