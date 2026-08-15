Taha 20:103 يتخافتون بينهم ان لبثتم الا عشرا ١٠٣
Trang 319 · Juz 16
يَتَخَٰفَتُونَ
بَيۡنَهُمۡ
إِن
لَّبِثۡتُمۡ
إِلَّا
عَشۡرٗا
١٠٣
Họ xầm xì bàn tán: “Các anh ở lại (cõi Barzakh) chỉ khoảng chừng mười ngày thôi đúng không?”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Thêm các bản Tafsir
The Blowing of the Sur and the Day of Resurrection
It has been confirmed in a Hadith that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ was asked about the Sur and he replied,
«قَرْنٌ يُنْفَخُ فِيه»
(It is a horn that will be blown into.) It has been related in a Hadith about the Sur, on the authority of Abu Hurayrah that…
The Blowing of the Sur and the Day of Resurrection
It has been confirmed in a Hadith that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ was asked about the Sur and he repli…