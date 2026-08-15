Taha 20:101 خالدين فيه وساء لهم يوم القيامة حملا ١٠١
Trang 319 · Juz 16
خَٰلِدِينَ
فِيهِۖ
وَسَآءَ
لَهُمۡ
يَوۡمَ
ٱلۡقِيَٰمَةِ
حِمۡلٗا
١٠١
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Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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