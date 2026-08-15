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Taha 20:100 من اعرض عنه فانه يحمل يوم القيامة وزرا ١٠٠

Trang 319 · Juz 16

مَّنۡ
أَعۡرَضَ
عَنۡهُ
فَإِنَّهُۥ
يَحۡمِلُ
يَوۡمَ
ٱلۡقِيَٰمَةِ
وِزۡرًا
١٠٠
Ai lánh xa Nó (Kinh Qur’an này) thì sẽ gánh nặng tội lỗi vào Ngày Phán Xét.
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Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Entire Qur'an is the Remembrance of Allah and mentioning thePunishment of Those Who turn away from It

Allah, the Exalted, is saying to Prophet Muhammad ﷺ, `We have told you (O Muhammad) the story of Musa and what happened with him, Fir`awn and his armies, just as it actually happened. Likewise, W

The Entire Qur'an is the Remembrance of Allah and mentioning thePunishment of Those Who turn away from It

Allah, the Exalted, is saying to Prophet Muha

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