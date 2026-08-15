Taha 20:99 كذالك نقص عليك من انباء ما قد سبق وقد اتيناك من لدنا ذكرا ٩٩
Page 319 · Juz 16
كَذَٰلِكَ
نَقُصُّ
عَلَيۡكَ
مِنۡ
أَنۢبَآءِ
مَا
قَدۡ
سَبَقَۚ
وَقَدۡ
ءَاتَيۡنَٰكَ
مِن
لَّدُنَّا
ذِكۡرٗا
٩٩
This is how We relate to you ˹O Prophet˺ some of the stories of the past. And We have certainly granted you a Reminder1 from Us.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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