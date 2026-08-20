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Sad 38:57 هاذا فليذوقوه حميم وغساق ٥٧

Trang 456 · Juz 23

هَٰذَا
فَلۡيَذُوقُوهُ
حَمِيمٞ
وَغَسَّاقٞ
٥٧
Đây (là sự trừng phạt dành cho những kẻ vượt quá giới hạn). Bởi vậy, hãy để cho họ nếm nó: một loại nước cực sôi và một loại chất mủ hôi tanh.
Tiếp tục đọc

Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Final Return of the Doomed

Having mentioned the final of the blessed, Allah follows that with mention of the final return of the doomed when they are resurrected and brought to account. Allah says:

هَـذَا وَإِنَّ لِلطَّـغِينَ

(This is so! And for the Taghin), which refers to those who disobey Alla

The Final Return of the Doomed

Having mentioned the final of the blessed, Allah follows that with mention of the final return of the doomed when they a

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Notes placeholders