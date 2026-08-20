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Sad 38:50 جنات عدن مفتحة لهم الابواب ٥٠

Trang 456 · Juz 23

جَنَّٰتِ
عَدۡنٖ
مُّفَتَّحَةٗ
لَّهُمُ
ٱلۡأَبۡوَٰبُ
٥٠
Những Ngôi Vườn Thiên Đàng Vĩnh Cửu với những cánh cửa luôn luôn được mở đón chờ họ.
Tiếp tục đọc

Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Final Return of the Blessed

Allah tells us that His blessed, believing servants will have a good final return in the Hereafter, which means their ultimate destination. Then He explains it further, as He says:

جَنَّـتِ عَدْنٍ

(`Adn Gardens) meaning, eternal gardens (of Paradise),

مُّفَتَّحَةً لَّهُ

The Final Return of the Blessed

Allah tells us that His blessed, believing servants will have a good final return in the Hereafter, which means their u

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