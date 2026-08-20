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Sad 38:49 هاذا ذكر وان للمتقين لحسن ماب ٤٩

Trang 456 · Juz 23

هَٰذَا
ذِكۡرٞۚ
وَإِنَّ
لِلۡمُتَّقِينَ
لَحُسۡنَ
مَـَٔابٖ
٤٩
Đây là Lời Nhắc Nhở. Quả thật những người ngoan đạo (sợ Allah) sẽ có một nơi trở về vô cùng tốt đẹp.
Tiếp tục đọc

Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Final Return of the Blessed

Allah tells us that His blessed, believing servants will have a good final return in the Hereafter, which means their ultimate destination. Then He explains it further, as He says:

جَنَّـتِ عَدْنٍ

(`Adn Gardens) meaning, eternal gardens (of Paradise),

مُّفَتَّحَةً لَّهُ

The Final Return of the Blessed

Allah tells us that His blessed, believing servants will have a good final return in the Hereafter, which means their u

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Notes placeholders