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Sad 38:53 هاذا ما توعدون ليوم الحساب ٥٣

Trang 456 · Juz 23

هَٰذَا
مَا
تُوعَدُونَ
لِيَوۡمِ
ٱلۡحِسَابِ
٥٣
Đây là những gì mà các ngươi (hỡi những người ngoan đạo) đã được hứa vào Ngày Phán Xét (Cuối Cùng).
Tiếp tục đọc

Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Final Return of the Blessed

Allah tells us that His blessed, believing servants will have a good final return in the Hereafter, which means their ultimate destination. Then He explains it further, as He says:

جَنَّـتِ عَدْنٍ

(`Adn Gardens) meaning, eternal gardens (of Paradise),

مُّفَتَّحَةً لَّهُ

The Final Return of the Blessed

Allah tells us that His blessed, believing servants will have a good final return in the Hereafter, which means their u

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