هَٰذَا
مَا
تُوعَدُونَ
لِيَوۡمِ
ٱلۡحِسَابِ
٥٣
Đây là những gì mà các ngươi (hỡi những người ngoan đạo) đã được hứa vào Ngày Phán Xét (Cuối Cùng).
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The Final Return of the Blessed
Allah tells us that His blessed, believing servants will have a good final return in the Hereafter, which means their ultimate destination. Then He explains it further, as He says:
جَنَّـتِ عَدْنٍ
(`Adn Gardens) meaning, eternal gardens (of Paradise),
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The Final Return of the Blessed
Allah tells us that His blessed, believing servants will have a good final return in the Hereafter, which means their u…