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Sad 38:52 ۞ وعندهم قاصرات الطرف اتراب ٥٢

Trang 456 · Juz 23

۞ وَعِندَهُمۡ
قَٰصِرَٰتُ
ٱلطَّرۡفِ
أَتۡرَابٌ
٥٢
Bên cạnh họ sẽ là những nàng trinh nữ chỉ biết ngắm nhìn chồng của mình.
Tiếp tục đọc

Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Final Return of the Blessed

Allah tells us that His blessed, believing servants will have a good final return in the Hereafter, which means their ultimate destination. Then He explains it further, as He says:

جَنَّـتِ عَدْنٍ

(`Adn Gardens) meaning, eternal gardens (of Paradise),

مُّفَتَّحَةً لَّهُ

The Final Return of the Blessed

Allah tells us that His blessed, believing servants will have a good final return in the Hereafter, which means their u

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