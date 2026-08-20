هَٰذَاۚ
وَإِنَّ
لِلطَّٰغِينَ
لَشَرَّ
مَـَٔابٖ
٥٥
Đây (là phần thưởng dành cho những người ngoan đạo). Riêng đối với những kẻ vượt quá (giới hạn của TA) thì sẽ có một nơi trở về vô cùng tồi tệ.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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