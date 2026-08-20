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Sad 38:55 هاذا وان للطاغين لشر ماب ٥٥

Trang 456 · Juz 23

هَٰذَاۚ
وَإِنَّ
لِلطَّٰغِينَ
لَشَرَّ
مَـَٔابٖ
٥٥
Đây (là phần thưởng dành cho những người ngoan đạo). Riêng đối với những kẻ vượt quá (giới hạn của TA) thì sẽ có một nơi trở về vô cùng tồi tệ.
Tiếp tục đọc

Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Final Return of the Doomed

Having mentioned the final of the blessed, Allah follows that with mention of the final return of the doomed when they are resurrected and brought to account. Allah says:

هَـذَا وَإِنَّ لِلطَّـغِينَ

(This is so! And for the Taghin), which refers to those who disobey Alla

The Final Return of the Doomed

Having mentioned the final of the blessed, Allah follows that with mention of the final return of the doomed when they a

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