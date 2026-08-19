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Al-Qasas 28:14 ولما بلغ اشده واستوى اتيناه حكما وعلما وكذالك نجزي المحسنين ١٤

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وَلَمَّا
بَلَغَ
أَشُدَّهُۥ
وَٱسۡتَوَىٰٓ
ءَاتَيۡنَٰهُ
حُكۡمٗا
وَعِلۡمٗاۚ
وَكَذَٰلِكَ
نَجۡزِي
ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
١٤
[14] และเมื่อเขาบรรลุความเป็นหนุ่มและเติบโตเต็มที่แล้ว เราได้ให้ความเข้าใจ และความรู้แก่เขา และเช่นนั้นแหละ เราจะตอบแทนแก่บรรดาผู้กระทำความดี
อ่านต่อ

อ่านตัฟซีร์

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

How Musa killed a Coptic Man

Having described Musa's beginnings, Allah then tells us that when he reached maturity, and was complete in stature, Allah gave him Hukm and religious knowledge. Mujahid said that this means prophethood.

وَكَذَلِكَ نَجْزِى الْمُحْسِنِينَ

(And thus do We reward the doers of g

How Musa killed a Coptic Man

Having described Musa's beginnings, Allah then tells us that when he reached maturity, and was complete in stature, Allah

ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
Notes placeholders