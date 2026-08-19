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Al-Qasas 28:17 قال رب بما انعمت علي فلن اكون ظهيرا للمجرمين ١٧

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قَالَ
رَبِّ
بِمَآ
أَنۡعَمۡتَ
عَلَيَّ
فَلَنۡ
أَكُونَ
ظَهِيرٗا
لِّلۡمُجۡرِمِينَ
١٧
[17] เขาได้กล่าวว่า ข้าแต่พระเจ้าของข้าพระองค์ การที่พระองค์ได้ทรงโปรดปรานแก่ข้าพระองค์ ข้าพระองค์จะไม่เป็นผู้สนับสนุนผู้กระทำผิดอีกต่อไป
อ่านต่อ

อ่านตัฟซีร์

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

How Musa killed a Coptic Man

Having described Musa's beginnings, Allah then tells us that when he reached maturity, and was complete in stature, Allah gave him Hukm and religious knowledge. Mujahid said that this means prophethood.

وَكَذَلِكَ نَجْزِى الْمُحْسِنِينَ

(And thus do We reward the doers of g

How Musa killed a Coptic Man

Having described Musa's beginnings, Allah then tells us that when he reached maturity, and was complete in stature, Allah

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Notes placeholders