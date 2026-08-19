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Al-Qasas 28:20 وجاء رجل من اقصى المدينة يسعى قال يا موسى ان الملا ياتمرون بك ليقتلوك فاخرج اني لك من الناصحين ٢٠

หน้า 387 · ญุซ 20

وَجَآءَ
رَجُلٞ
مِّنۡ
أَقۡصَا
ٱلۡمَدِينَةِ
يَسۡعَىٰ
قَالَ
يَٰمُوسَىٰٓ
إِنَّ
ٱلۡمَلَأَ
يَأۡتَمِرُونَ
بِكَ
لِيَقۡتُلُوكَ
فَٱخۡرُجۡ
إِنِّي
لَكَ
مِنَ
ٱلنَّٰصِحِينَ
٢٠
[20] และชายคนหนึ่งได้มาจากชานเมืองอย่างรีบเร่ง เขากล่าวว่า โอ้มูซาเอ๋ยพวกขุนนางชั้นผู้ใหญ่กำลังปรึกษาหารือกันเกี่ยวกับเรื่องของท่าน เพื่อจะฆ่าท่าน ดังนั้น จงออกไปเถิดแท้จริงฉันเป็นผู้หวังดีต่อท่าน
อ่านต่อ

อ่านตัฟซีร์

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

وَجَآءَ رَجُلٌ

(And there came a man) He is described as being a man because he had the courage to take a different route, a shorter route than those who were sent after Musa, so he reached Musa first and said to him: "O Musa,

إِنَّ الْمَلاّ يَأْتَمِرُونَ بِكَ

(Verily, the chiefs are taking counsel tog

وَجَآءَ رَجُلٌ

(And there came a man) He is described as being a man because he had the courage to take a different route, a shorter route than those w

ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
Notes placeholders