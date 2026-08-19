قَالَ
رَبِّ
إِنِّي
ظَلَمۡتُ
نَفۡسِي
فَٱغۡفِرۡ
لِي
فَغَفَرَ
لَهُۥٓۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
هُوَ
ٱلۡغَفُورُ
ٱلرَّحِيمُ
١٦
[16] เขากล่าวว่า ข้าแต่พระเจ้าของข้าพระองค์ แท้จริงข้าพระองค์ได้อธรรมต่อตนเอง ดังนั้นขอพระองค์ทรงอภัยให้แก่ข้าพระองค์ด้วย แล้วพระองค์ก็ได้อภัยให้เขา แท้จริงพระองค์เป็นผู้ทรงอภัย ผู้ทรงเมตตาเสมอ
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
How Musa killed a Coptic Man
Having described Musa's beginnings, Allah then tells us that when he reached maturity, and was complete in stature, Allah gave him Hukm and religious knowledge. Mujahid said that this means prophethood.
وَكَذَلِكَ نَجْزِى الْمُحْسِنِينَ
(And thus do We reward the doers of g…
How Musa killed a Coptic Man
Having described Musa's beginnings, Allah then tells us that when he reached maturity, and was complete in stature, Allah…