فَلَمَّآ
أَنۡ
أَرَادَ
أَن
يَبۡطِشَ
بِٱلَّذِي
هُوَ
عَدُوّٞ
لَّهُمَا
قَالَ
يَٰمُوسَىٰٓ
أَتُرِيدُ
أَن
تَقۡتُلَنِي
كَمَا
قَتَلۡتَ
نَفۡسَۢا
بِٱلۡأَمۡسِۖ
إِن
تُرِيدُ
إِلَّآ
أَن
تَكُونَ
جَبَّارٗا
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَمَا
تُرِيدُ
أَن
تَكُونَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُصۡلِحِينَ
١٩
[19] เมื่อเขาต้องการที่จะปราบผู้ที่เป็นศัตรูกับเขาทั้งสอง เขากล่าวว่าโอ้มูซาเอ๋ย ท่านต้องการที่จะฆ่าฉันดั่งที่ท่านได้ฆ่าคนหนึ่งไปแล้วเมื่อวานนี้หรือท่านไม่ปรารถนาสิ่งใดนอกจากเป็นผู้ก่อกวนทารุณในแผ่นดิน และท่านไม่ปรารถนาที่จะเป็นผู้ปรองดองให้ดีต่อกัน
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
How the Secret of this Killing became known
Allah tells us that when Musa killed that Coptic,
فِى الْمَدِينَةِ خَآئِفاً
(he became afraid in the city) meaning, of the consequences of his action,
يَتَرَقَّبُ
(looking about) means, turning around and watching out, waiting for the consequences of his action…
How the Secret of this Killing became known
Allah tells us that when Musa killed that Coptic,
فِى الْمَدِينَةِ خَآئِفاً
(he became afraid in the city) me…