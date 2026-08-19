ลงชื่อเข้าใช้
ลงชื่อเข้าใช้
เลือกภาษา

Al-Qasas 28:19 فلما ان اراد ان يبطش بالذي هو عدو لهما قال يا موسى اتريد ان تقتلني كما قتلت نفسا بالامس ان تريد الا ان تكون جبارا في الارض وما تريد ان تكون من المصلحين ١٩

หน้า 387 · ญุซ 20

فَلَمَّآ
أَنۡ
أَرَادَ
أَن
يَبۡطِشَ
بِٱلَّذِي
هُوَ
عَدُوّٞ
لَّهُمَا
قَالَ
يَٰمُوسَىٰٓ
أَتُرِيدُ
أَن
تَقۡتُلَنِي
كَمَا
قَتَلۡتَ
نَفۡسَۢا
بِٱلۡأَمۡسِۖ
إِن
تُرِيدُ
إِلَّآ
أَن
تَكُونَ
جَبَّارٗا
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَمَا
تُرِيدُ
أَن
تَكُونَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُصۡلِحِينَ
١٩
[19] เมื่อเขาต้องการที่จะปราบผู้ที่เป็นศัตรูกับเขาทั้งสอง เขากล่าวว่าโอ้มูซาเอ๋ย ท่านต้องการที่จะฆ่าฉันดั่งที่ท่านได้ฆ่าคนหนึ่งไปแล้วเมื่อวานนี้หรือท่านไม่ปรารถนาสิ่งใดนอกจากเป็นผู้ก่อกวนทารุณในแผ่นดิน และท่านไม่ปรารถนาที่จะเป็นผู้ปรองดองให้ดีต่อกัน
อ่านต่อ

อ่านตัฟซีร์

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

How the Secret of this Killing became known

Allah tells us that when Musa killed that Coptic,

فِى الْمَدِينَةِ خَآئِفاً

(he became afraid in the city) meaning, of the consequences of his action,

يَتَرَقَّبُ

(looking about) means, turning around and watching out, waiting for the consequences of his action

How the Secret of this Killing became known

Allah tells us that when Musa killed that Coptic,

فِى الْمَدِينَةِ خَآئِفاً

(he became afraid in the city) me

ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
Notes placeholders