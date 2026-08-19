ลงชื่อเข้าใช้
ลงชื่อเข้าใช้
เลือกภาษา

Al-Qasas 28:18 فاصبح في المدينة خايفا يترقب فاذا الذي استنصره بالامس يستصرخه قال له موسى انك لغوي مبين ١٨

หน้า 387 · ญุซ 20

فَأَصۡبَحَ
فِي
ٱلۡمَدِينَةِ
خَآئِفٗا
يَتَرَقَّبُ
فَإِذَا
ٱلَّذِي
ٱسۡتَنصَرَهُۥ
بِٱلۡأَمۡسِ
يَسۡتَصۡرِخُهُۥۚ
قَالَ
لَهُۥ
مُوسَىٰٓ
إِنَّكَ
لَغَوِيّٞ
مُّبِينٞ
١٨
[18] เมื่อเข้ามาอยู่ในเมือง เขากลัวว่าจะเกิดภัยแก่เขา ขณะนั้นผู้ที่เคยขอร้องเขาให้ช่วยเหลือเมื่อวานนี้ กำลังร้องเรียกให้ช่วยเขาอีก มูซาจึงพูดกับเขาว่า แท้จริงเจ้านั้นเป็นผู้หลงผิดอย่างแน่นอน
อ่านต่อ

อ่านตัฟซีร์

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

How the Secret of this Killing became known

Allah tells us that when Musa killed that Coptic,

فِى الْمَدِينَةِ خَآئِفاً

(he became afraid in the city) meaning, of the consequences of his action,

يَتَرَقَّبُ

(looking about) means, turning around and watching out, waiting for the consequences of his action

How the Secret of this Killing became known

Allah tells us that when Musa killed that Coptic,

فِى الْمَدِينَةِ خَآئِفاً

(he became afraid in the city) me

ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
Notes placeholders