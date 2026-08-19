فَأَصۡبَحَ
فِي
ٱلۡمَدِينَةِ
خَآئِفٗا
يَتَرَقَّبُ
فَإِذَا
ٱلَّذِي
ٱسۡتَنصَرَهُۥ
بِٱلۡأَمۡسِ
يَسۡتَصۡرِخُهُۥۚ
قَالَ
لَهُۥ
مُوسَىٰٓ
إِنَّكَ
لَغَوِيّٞ
مُّبِينٞ
١٨
[18] เมื่อเข้ามาอยู่ในเมือง เขากลัวว่าจะเกิดภัยแก่เขา ขณะนั้นผู้ที่เคยขอร้องเขาให้ช่วยเหลือเมื่อวานนี้ กำลังร้องเรียกให้ช่วยเขาอีก มูซาจึงพูดกับเขาว่า แท้จริงเจ้านั้นเป็นผู้หลงผิดอย่างแน่นอน
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
How the Secret of this Killing became known
Allah tells us that when Musa killed that Coptic,
فِى الْمَدِينَةِ خَآئِفاً
(he became afraid in the city) meaning, of the consequences of his action,
يَتَرَقَّبُ
(looking about) means, turning around and watching out, waiting for the consequences of his action…
How the Secret of this Killing became known
Allah tells us that when Musa killed that Coptic,
فِى الْمَدِينَةِ خَآئِفاً
(he became afraid in the city) me…