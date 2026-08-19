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Al-Qasas 28:13 فرددناه الى امه كي تقر عينها ولا تحزن ولتعلم ان وعد الله حق ولاكن اكثرهم لا يعلمون ١٣

หน้า 386 · ญุซ 20

فَرَدَدۡنَٰهُ
إِلَىٰٓ
أُمِّهِۦ
كَيۡ
تَقَرَّ
عَيۡنُهَا
وَلَا
تَحۡزَنَ
وَلِتَعۡلَمَ
أَنَّ
وَعۡدَ
ٱللَّهِ
حَقّٞ
وَلَٰكِنَّ
أَكۡثَرَهُمۡ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
١٣
[13] ดังนั้น เราจึงให้เขากลับไปหามารดาของเขา เพื่อที่จะเป็นที่น่าชื่นชมยินดีแก่นางและนางจะไม่เศร้าโศกและเพื่อนางจะได้รู้ว่า แท้จริงสัญญาของอัลลอฮ์นั้นเป็นจริงแต่ส่วนมากพวกเขาไม่รู้
อ่านต่อ

อ่านตัฟซีร์

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The intense Grief of Musa's Mother, and how He was returned to Her

Allah tells us how, when her child was lost in the river, the heart of Musa's mother became empty, i.e., she could not think of any matter in this world except Musa. This was the view of Ibn `Abbas, Mujahid, `Ikrimah, Sa`id bin Jubayr

The intense Grief of Musa's Mother, and how He was returned to Her

Allah tells us how, when her child was lost in the river, the heart of Musa's mother

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