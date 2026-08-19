وَأَوۡحَيۡنَآ
إِلَىٰٓ
أُمِّ
مُوسَىٰٓ
أَنۡ
أَرۡضِعِيهِۖ
فَإِذَا
خِفۡتِ
عَلَيۡهِ
فَأَلۡقِيهِ
فِي
ٱلۡيَمِّ
وَلَا
تَخَافِي
وَلَا
تَحۡزَنِيٓۖ
إِنَّا
رَآدُّوهُ
إِلَيۡكِ
وَجَاعِلُوهُ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُرۡسَلِينَ
٧
[7] และเราได้ดลใจแก่มารดาของมูซา จงให้นมแก่เขา เมื่อเจ้ากลัวแทนเขาก็จงโยนเขาลงไปในแม่น้ำ และเจ้าอย่าได้กลัวและอย่าได้เศร้าโศก แท้จริงเราจะให้เขากลับไปหาเจ้า และเราจำทำให้เขาเป็นหนึ่งในบรรดาร่อซู้ล
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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