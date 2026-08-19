ลงชื่อเข้าใช้
ลงชื่อเข้าใช้
เลือกภาษา

Al-Qasas 28:6 ونمكن لهم في الارض ونري فرعون وهامان وجنودهما منهم ما كانوا يحذرون ٦

หน้า 386 · ญุซ 20

وَنُمَكِّنَ
لَهُمۡ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَنُرِيَ
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
وَهَٰمَٰنَ
وَجُنُودَهُمَا
مِنۡهُم
مَّا
كَانُواْ
يَحۡذَرُونَ
٦
[6] และเราได้ให้พวกเขาครอบครองในแผ่นดินและเราจะให้ฟิรเอานฺและฮามานตลอดจนไพร่พลของเขาทั้งสอง ได้เห็นสิ่งที่พวกเขามีความกลัว
อ่านต่อ

อ่านตัฟซีร์

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Which was revealed in Makkah

Imam Ahmad bin Hanbal, may Allah have mercy on him, recorded that Ma`diykarib said: "We came to `Abdullah and asked him to recite to us:

طسم

(Ta Sin Mim.) the two hundred. He said, `I do not know it; you should go to someone who learned it from the Messenger of Allah ﷺ Khab

Which was revealed in Makkah

Imam Ahmad bin Hanbal, may Allah have mercy on him, recorded that Ma`diykarib said: "We came to `Abdullah and asked him to

ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
Notes placeholders