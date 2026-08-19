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Al-Qasas 28:8 فالتقطه ال فرعون ليكون لهم عدوا وحزنا ان فرعون وهامان وجنودهما كانوا خاطيين ٨

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فَٱلۡتَقَطَهُۥٓ
ءَالُ
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
لِيَكُونَ
لَهُمۡ
عَدُوّٗا
وَحَزَنًاۗ
إِنَّ
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
وَهَٰمَٰنَ
وَجُنُودَهُمَا
كَانُواْ
خَٰطِـِٔينَ
٨
[8] ดังนั้นบริวารของฟิรเอานฺได้เก็บเขาขึ้นมาเพื่อให้เขากลายเป็นศัตรู และความเศร้าโศกแก่พวกเขาแท้จริงฟิรเอานฺและฮามานและไพร่พลของเขาทั้งสองเป็นพวกที่มีความผิด
อ่านต่อ

อ่านตัฟซีร์

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

How Musa's Mother was inspired and shown what to do

It was mentioned that when Fir`awn killed so many of the males of the Children of Israel, the Copts were scared that the Children of Israel would die out, and they themselves would have to do the heavy labor that the Children of Israel used to do. S

How Musa's Mother was inspired and shown what to do

It was mentioned that when Fir`awn killed so many of the males of the Children of Israel, the Copts

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Notes placeholders