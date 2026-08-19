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Al-Qasas 28:9 وقالت امرات فرعون قرت عين لي ولك لا تقتلوه عسى ان ينفعنا او نتخذه ولدا وهم لا يشعرون ٩

หน้า 386 · ญุซ 20

وَقَالَتِ
ٱمۡرَأَتُ
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
قُرَّتُ
عَيۡنٖ
لِّي
وَلَكَۖ
لَا
تَقۡتُلُوهُ
عَسَىٰٓ
أَن
يَنفَعَنَآ
أَوۡ
نَتَّخِذَهُۥ
وَلَدٗا
وَهُمۡ
لَا
يَشۡعُرُونَ
٩
[9] และภริยาของฟิรเอานฺกล่าวว่า (เขาจะเป็นที่) น่าชื่นชมยินดีแก่ดิฉันและแก่ท่าน อย่าฆ่าเขาเลย บางทีเขาจะเป็นประโยชน์แก่เรา หรือเราจะถือเขาเป็นลูก และพวกเขาหารู้สึกตัวไม่
อ่านต่อ

อ่านตัฟซีร์

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

How Musa's Mother was inspired and shown what to do

It was mentioned that when Fir`awn killed so many of the males of the Children of Israel, the Copts were scared that the Children of Israel would die out, and they themselves would have to do the heavy labor that the Children of Israel used to do. S

How Musa's Mother was inspired and shown what to do

It was mentioned that when Fir`awn killed so many of the males of the Children of Israel, the Copts

ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
Notes placeholders