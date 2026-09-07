Sad 38:64 ان ذالك لحق تخاصم اهل النار ٦٤
Pagina 457 · Juz 23
إِنَّ
ذَٰلِكَ
لَحَقّٞ
تَخَاصُمُ
أَهۡلِ
ٱلنَّارِ
٦٤
Invero saranno queste le mutue recriminazioni della gente del Fuoco.
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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