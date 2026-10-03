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Al-Baqarah 2:255 الله لا الاه الا هو الحي القيوم لا تاخذه سنة ولا نوم له ما في السماوات وما في الارض من ذا الذي يشفع عنده الا باذنه يعلم ما بين ايديهم وما خلفهم ولا يحيطون بشيء من علمه الا بما شاء وسع كرسيه السماوات والارض ولا ييوده حفظهما وهو العلي العظيم ٢٥٥

Pagina 42 · Juz 3

٢٥٥
Allah! Non c’è altro dio che Lui, il Vivente, l’Assoluto 1 . Non Lo prendon mai sopore né sonno. A Lui appartiene tutto quello che è nei cieli e sulla terra. Chi può intercedere presso di Lui senza il Suo permesso? Egli conosce quello che è davanti a loro e quello che è dietro di loro e, della Sua scienza, essi apprendono solo ciò che Egli vuole. Il Suo Trono è più vasto dei cieli e della terra, e custodirli non Gli costa sforzo alcuno. Egli è l’Altissimo, l’Immenso 2 .
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

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The Virtue of Ayat Al-Kursi

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