Sad 38:51 متكيين فيها يدعون فيها بفاكهة كثيرة وشراب ٥١
Pagina 456 · Juz 23
مُتَّكِـِٔينَ
فِيهَا
يَدۡعُونَ
فِيهَا
بِفَٰكِهَةٖ
كَثِيرَةٖ
وَشَرَابٖ
٥١
Colà, comodamente appoggiati, chiederanno abbondanza di frutta e bevande.
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Altri Tafsir
The Final Return of the Blessed
Allah tells us that His blessed, believing servants will have a good final return in the Hereafter, which means their ultimate destination. Then He explains it further, as He says:
جَنَّـتِ عَدْنٍ
(`Adn Gardens) meaning, eternal gardens (of Paradise),
مُّفَتَّحَةً لَّهُ…
The Final Return of the Blessed
Allah tells us that His blessed, believing servants will have a good final return in the Hereafter, which means their u…