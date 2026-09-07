Sad 38:59 هاذا فوج مقتحم معكم لا مرحبا بهم انهم صالو النار ٥٩
Pagina 456 · Juz 23
هَٰذَا
فَوۡجٞ
مُّقۡتَحِمٞ
مَّعَكُمۡ
لَا
مَرۡحَبَۢا
بِهِمۡۚ
إِنَّهُمۡ
صَالُواْ
ٱلنَّارِ
٥٩
Questa è una folla che si precipita insieme con voi: non avranno benvenuto e cadranno nel Fuoco.
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Altri Tafsir
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