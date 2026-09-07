Registrazione
Registrazione
Seleziona la lingua

Sad 38:52 ۞ وعندهم قاصرات الطرف اتراب ٥٢

Pagina 456 · Juz 23

۞ وَعِندَهُمۡ
قَٰصِرَٰتُ
ٱلطَّرۡفِ
أَتۡرَابٌ
٥٢
E staranno loro vicine quelle dallo sguardo casto, coetanee.
Continua a leggere

Leggi il Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Final Return of the Blessed

Allah tells us that His blessed, believing servants will have a good final return in the Hereafter, which means their ultimate destination. Then He explains it further, as He says:

جَنَّـتِ عَدْنٍ

(`Adn Gardens) meaning, eternal gardens (of Paradise),

مُّفَتَّحَةً لَّهُ

The Final Return of the Blessed

Allah tells us that His blessed, believing servants will have a good final return in the Hereafter, which means their u

Altri Tafsir
Notes placeholders