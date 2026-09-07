Sad 38:52 ۞ وعندهم قاصرات الطرف اتراب ٥٢
Pagina 456 · Juz 23
۞ وَعِندَهُمۡ
قَٰصِرَٰتُ
ٱلطَّرۡفِ
أَتۡرَابٌ
٥٢
E staranno loro vicine quelle dallo sguardo casto, coetanee.
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Altri Tafsir
The Final Return of the Blessed
Allah tells us that His blessed, believing servants will have a good final return in the Hereafter, which means their ultimate destination. Then He explains it further, as He says:
جَنَّـتِ عَدْنٍ
(`Adn Gardens) meaning, eternal gardens (of Paradise),
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The Final Return of the Blessed
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