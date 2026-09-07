Sad 38:54 ان هاذا لرزقنا ما له من نفاد ٥٤
Pagina 456 · Juz 23
إِنَّ
هَٰذَا
لَرِزۡقُنَا
مَا
لَهُۥ
مِن
نَّفَادٍ
٥٤
In verità questi sono i beni che vi concediamo e che non si esauriranno mai.
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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