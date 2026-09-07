Sad 38:60 قالوا بل انتم لا مرحبا بكم انتم قدمتموه لنا فبيس القرار ٦٠
Pagina 456 · Juz 23
قَالُواْ
بَلۡ
أَنتُمۡ
لَا
مَرۡحَبَۢا
بِكُمۡۖ
أَنتُمۡ
قَدَّمۡتُمُوهُ
لَنَاۖ
فَبِئۡسَ
ٱلۡقَرَارُ
٦٠
Diranno: «Non c’è benvenuto per voi, per voi che ci avete preparato tutto ciò!» 1 . Qual tristo rifugio.
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Altri Tafsir
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